Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.38. 1,498,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,527. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.46 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

