Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 312 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $30,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.