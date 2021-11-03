Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 312 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $30,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.