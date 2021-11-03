Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells 483 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $209.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $215.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 86.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

