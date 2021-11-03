Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Insmed worth $32,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $231,000.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.93%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

