Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.