Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $280.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

