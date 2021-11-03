Intapp (INTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTA opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09. Intapp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

