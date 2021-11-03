Intapp (INTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of INTA opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09. Intapp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
