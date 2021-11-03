Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. 469,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,297. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

