Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,325. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.