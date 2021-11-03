Intelligent Systems (INS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Intelligent Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.60 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.90. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

