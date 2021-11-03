Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $35,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,539,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

IFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.03. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

