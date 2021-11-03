International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in International Paper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 14.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in International Paper by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

