International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $17,680.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $17,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $18,810.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $17,020.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 259,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $508.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.24. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

