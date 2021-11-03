Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $146,557,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.91.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $614.29. 12,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.73 and its 200-day moving average is $506.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.83 and a 52-week high of $629.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

