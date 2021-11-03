Invesco Asia Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 7.70 (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 366.63 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 364.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Invesco Asia Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 304 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £215.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36.
