Invesco Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 48.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

