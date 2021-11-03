Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

