Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 1.28% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $81.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.