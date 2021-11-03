Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

VMO opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.