Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.32

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.32 and last traded at $211.93, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.44.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.