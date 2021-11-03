Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $212.32

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.32 and last traded at $211.93, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,598,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

