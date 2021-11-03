Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.97

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $77.97, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 120,783 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

