Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Avnet (AVT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2021 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

10/29/2021 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/7/2021 – Avnet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Avnet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Avnet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

AVT stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

