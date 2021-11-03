Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) in the last few weeks:
- 11/2/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “
- 11/1/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/30/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “
- 10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE SPOT opened at $298.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.