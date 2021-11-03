Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

11/1/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $298.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Get Spotify Technology SA alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.