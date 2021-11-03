Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) recently:

10/26/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $231.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $192.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/7/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $181.00 to $214.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $181.00 to $214.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $190.50. 150,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.