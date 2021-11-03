Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,591 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 364 call options.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $40,267,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $935.79 million, a P/E ratio of 169.15 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

