Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,436 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,703% compared to the average volume of 745 call options.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 472,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,478. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

