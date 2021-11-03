Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $45.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.82.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. 3,417,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

