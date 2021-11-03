ION (ION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $100.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 84.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. ION has a market cap of $426,748.16 and approximately $100.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00114443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.00450917 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,670,837 coins and its circulating supply is 13,770,837 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

