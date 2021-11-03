iPower Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPW) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 8th

iPower’s (NASDAQ:IPW) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 8th. iPower had issued 3,360,000 shares in its IPO on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $16,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

iPower stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.13. iPower has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

