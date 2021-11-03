Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.33-3.45 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRM opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,991 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

