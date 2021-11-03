IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 8,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,944. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.40 million, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

