Isaac Ro Sells 40,848 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $307,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMFR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 1,030,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,668. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,559,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

