iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 207,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

