iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.81

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.81 and last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 111925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after acquiring an additional 932,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after acquiring an additional 889,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 875,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.