iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.33

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 51177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 657,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,314,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

