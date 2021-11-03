iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

