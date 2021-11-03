iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.8% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. 823,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,930,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

