iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,613 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,674. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

