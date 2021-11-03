iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.47

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.47 and last traded at $117.39, with a volume of 86027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.8% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

