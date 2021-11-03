iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.35

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.35 and last traded at C$32.31, with a volume of 1685204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

