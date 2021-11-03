iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $327,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.