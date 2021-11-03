iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.50

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $90.36, with a volume of 34601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,415,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,995,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

