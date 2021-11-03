Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on TALK. Citigroup began coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.82. 1,006,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,780. Italk has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Italk will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,636,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

