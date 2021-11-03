J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 857,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after buying an additional 155,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $193.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $201.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

