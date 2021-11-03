J Timothy Bryan Acquires 5,000 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Timothy Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

Shares of TESS opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.