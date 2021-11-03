James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Eoghan O’Lionaird Acquires 23,866 Shares of Stock

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 23,866 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73).

Shares of FSJ opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Wednesday. James Fisher and Sons plc has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £214.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 926.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

