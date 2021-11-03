James H. /Nj/ Williams Sells 10,000 Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $11,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.
