James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

