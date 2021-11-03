James Hippel Sells 662 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $5,072,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $503.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $262.38 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

